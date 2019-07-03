Charlotte Ann Presley, 64, a resident of McKenzie passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.

A Celebration of Life was held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1 at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Willie Oglesby and Donnie Startz officiating. Burial followed in Garland Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

Survivors Include: sister, Sandra Olson, McKenzie; brothers, Mike (Patti) Presley, and Steve Presley, both of McKenzie; nephews, Wes (Jalyn) Presley, Birmingham, Ben (Beth) Presley, Troy; uncles, Clifton (Henrietta) Hood, Greenville, Wayne Presley, Savannah, Ga., Charles (Annie Mae) Presley, Mobile, and a number of Cousins.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.