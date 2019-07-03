Edna Black, 92, a resident of Georgiana passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

A Graveside Service was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26 at Morrow Cemetery with Rev. Randy Sexton officiating. Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directed arrangements.

Survivors include: sons: Lavell (Susan) Houston, Ken (Jo Ellen) Houston, both of Georgiana; grandchildren: Dustin Lee Houston, Wesley Trent Houston, and Andrea M Houston; eight great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.