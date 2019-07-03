Jacob Gordon Lynn, Jr., 82, born Nov. 22, 1936, a long-time resident of Bogalusa, Ga., died on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Abbey Hospice of Social Circle, Georgia, near the home of his eldest daughter, Scarlett Grossman of Covington, Ga.

Jacob was a long-time employee, salesman, and partner of Brock Furniture Company on Columbia Street, as well as a high-tech electronics and television repairman. Earlier in his career he was an industrial engineer with Crown Zellerbach Corporation at their paper board and box plant.

Jacob served his country honorably in the United States Air Force, from April 10, 1956 through April 9, 1962, stationed at 19th Air Division, Carswell Air Force Base, Fort Worth, Texas, 436th Bomb Squad, 7th Bomb Wing.

Jacob found himself placed in the “sacrificial position” of radar enabled 20mm cannon tail gunner for the Convair B-36 Peacemaker Bomber, the largest mass-produced piston-engined aircraft ever built, capable of delivering any of the nuclear weapons in the U.S. arsenal at that time.

It had the longest wingspan of any combat aircraft ever, at 230 ft. He routinely circled the globe on a single tank of gasoline.

Jacob was born and raised up in Georgiana, where he attended school and was a trombone player in the band. He attended and graduated from Georgiana High School, May 25,1955. Jacob attended Auburn University, School of Engineering, in Auburn, and graduated with a Bachelor of Industrial Management on March 17, 1964.

Jacob was a member of First Baptist Church, Bogalusa. He volunteered at Mill Town Theater as a camera man, and in other regards for their community theater productions during its heyday in the mid to late 80s and into the mid-90s.

Later in life he acquired his private pilot’s license, and enjoyed flying his Cessna Cardinal single engine propeller airplane all over the country to visit family and friends, and to vacation. Occasionally he would fly to attend the annual Hank Williams Festival in his childhood hometown of Georgiana, where he grew up watching Hank Sr. play on street corners.

He is survived by two brothers, Henry and David Lynn; daughters, Scarlett (Clifford) Norman of Covington, Ga. and Leighia (Richard) Hammond of Conway, Ark.; son, Robert Lynn of Baton Rouge, La.; grandchildren: Taylor Ella Grossman, Ashton Brock Grossman, Sydney Lynne Hammond, Hannah Jane Hammond, Thomas Jacob Hammond and Lainey June Hammond.

He was preceded in death by his wife Isabel Lynne Brock Lynn, by his parents Jacob Gordon Lynn, Sr. and Minnie Opal Miller Lynn, by his older brother, Thomas Miller Lynn, and by his sister Lillian Clair Lynn Bretz.

Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with his arrangements which are incomplete at this time. To view and sign his guestbook, please visit the Poole-Ritchie website at: www.pooleritchiefuneralhome.com