On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

On Monday, June 24, I attended a birthday party for a former Alabama football player who turned 100 years old.

Coach Don Salls played at Alabama from 1938-42. He then served in World War II until a hand injury got him out of the war.

Coach Salls was rewarded a Purple Heart. He then became the Head Football Coach at Jacksonville State from 1954-1964.

Afterwards, he was head of the physical education department until his retirement in 1983. The party was held at the Bryant Museum from 2-5 on Monday. M

I met up with friends Iris and Lewis Wood and their granddaughter Emma. Being with them made the party. There was a big crowd at the Museum.

Around 2:15 p.m. ‘Happy Birthday” was sung to Coach Salls. As always, cake was served with lemonade but there was no ice cream.

I interviewed several people at the party. They were played on “Talkin’ Sports with Big C”. The main one of course was with the birthday man, Coach Salls.

If you missed Tuesday’s show, go to “Talkin’ Sports with Big C” Facebook Page, You can see video from the party. Ken Gaddy, Director of the Bryant Museum estimated 250 people were there at 3:12 p.m. at that time.

There is no telling how many came by to see Coach Salls. Lewis, Iris, Emma and I went up to talk to Coach Salls. What was interesting though is Coach Salls is 100 and Emma is 7.

So you had the oldest and youngest people at the party.

Congratulations Coach Salls on reaching your 100th birthday. Hope you have many, many more.