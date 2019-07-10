Betty Jordan, 84, a resident of Vestavia Hills passed away Friday, July 5, 2019.

A Celebration of Life was held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stan Young officiating. Burial followed in Sunrise Cemetery directing arrangements, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Johnson Funeral Home.

Survivors include: daughters, Anita Jones and Nancy Zieverink, both of Vestavia Hills; sons, Bobby Jordan, Pike Road, Rickey Jordan, Greenville; sisters, Ann Crews, Deatsville, Judy Young, Springville; Brothers, J.W. Brown, Greenville, Mack Brown, Montgomery; grandchildren, Stephen Jordan, Christine Muffatt, Leigh Jordan, Lacey Harrell, Rebecca Shippen, David Jordan, Abbott Jones, Riley Jones, Jordan Zieverink; 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

