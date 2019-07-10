Celebrate America Fireworks Show impresses crowd

This past Friday night, the City of Greenville and the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce held the annual Celebrate America Fireworks Show. Most attendees viewed the display from Greenville High Tiger Stadium but several watched from their porches or other locations in town. This picture was taken from Confederate Park across the street from Greenville City Hall. As always, it was an impressive show with reports of shells and fluorescent colors and streaks building to a grand crescendo. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)