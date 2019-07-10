Gail Delanie Smith, 74, a resident of Georgiana passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, from Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Sexton officiating. Burial followed in Milner Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Tuesday, July 2 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana.

Survivors include: husband, Virgil Smith, Georgiana; daughter, Sherry (Waren) Cobb, Georgiana; son, Tommy Smith, Georgiana; grandsons, Justin Cobb and Thomas Cobb.

