Lovvorn sworn in as president of APOA

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn has a new title to add to a long list of distinguished service to law enforcement in Alabama.

On Thursday, June 27, Lovvorn was sworn in as the new president of the Alabama Peace Officers’ Association (APOA) at their annual business and training conference.

Lovvorn said, “APOA is one the oldest law enforcement organizations in the state, forming in 1933, and it has over 4000 members.

The main purpose of the association is to enhance law enforcement and professionalism throughout the state with training and lobbying for legislation that will better the state, and not just law enforcement but the state as a whole,” he added

Lovvorn was also proud of the scholarship program APOA offers through an essay contest for eighth graders. There is a north and south division where students compete for first, second, and third place. The essay is titled ‘Why I will say no to drugs’ and students can use the money towards college after they graduate high school.

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon had the honor of being the guest speaker at the event and received a standing ovation according to Lovvorn. “I was honored to have him there and as guest speaker he was allowed to swear me in,” said Lovvorn.

“I pledge to uphold the ideals and principles of this great organization and represent all law enforcement throughout Alabama in a positive and beneficial way,” Lovvorn stated.