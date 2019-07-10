The Standard brings home awards
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
The Greenville Standard recently racked up several Alabama Press Association Media Awards in the Editorial and Advertising Contest for 2019.
There were 90 publications who submitted 3,394 entries in the annual contest. The Illinois Press Association membership judged the entries.
Publications are divided into five divisions. The Standard competes in Division D.
A listing of the categories in which The Standard placed follow:
Most Improved
3rd Place
Best Production and Printing
2nd Place
Best Use of Photographs / Editorial Content
3rd Place
Best Feature Story Coverage
3rd Place (The Greenville Standard for “Women’s History Month” by Mollie S. Waters)
Best Feature Photo
1st Place (The Greenville Standard for “To see such smiles” by Bruce Branum)
Best Classified Page or Section
2nd Place (The Greenville Standard by staff)
Best Single Ad 1/2 page and under color
2nd Place (The Greenville Standard for “Have a sit with us” by Bruce Branum)
1 Comment
Congrats on a job well done.