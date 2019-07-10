The Standard brings home awards

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Standard recently racked up several Alabama Press Association Media Awards in the Editorial and Advertising Contest for 2019.

There were 90 publications who submitted 3,394 entries in the annual contest. The Illinois Press Association membership judged the entries.

Publications are divided into five divisions. The Standard competes in Division D.

A listing of the categories in which The Standard placed follow:

Most Improved

3rd Place

Best Production and Printing

2nd Place

Best Use of Photographs / Editorial Content

3rd Place

Best Feature Story Coverage

3rd Place (The Greenville Standard for “Women’s History Month” by Mollie S. Waters)

Best Feature Photo

1st Place (The Greenville Standard for “To see such smiles” by Bruce Branum)

Best Classified Page or Section

2nd Place (The Greenville Standard by staff)

Best Single Ad 1/2 page and under color

2nd Place (The Greenville Standard for “Have a sit with us” by Bruce Branum)