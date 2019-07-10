WILLIAM SADIE LEE

William (Bill) Sadie Lee, 85, a resident of Mobile passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

A Celebration of Life was held Monday, July 8 at 3 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Smith officiating. Burial followed in Bushfield Cemetery, McKenzie, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his son, Terry Lee.

Survivors include: daughters, Gwenda Alidor, Donna Bowman, both of Mobile, Melanie Maples, Chunchula, Lisa Williams, Semmes, Deborah Gorum, Bay Minette; son: Dwayne Lee, Mobile; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

