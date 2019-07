Ms. Christine St. John, age 91, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Crowne Health Care.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery with Reverend Angie Long officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Ms. St. John was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Luna Brown Carter, and her son, Robert St. John.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Miranda St. John.