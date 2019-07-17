JAMES ALBERT WATFORD

James (Jimmy) Albert Watford, 82, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.

A Graveside Service was held at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 14, at Forever Home Cemetery, Georgiana, with Eddie Holder officiating, and Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Lorene Watford, Georgiana; daughters, Cindy Inabinett, Ocean Springs, Miss., Vickey McGahee, Gulfport, Miss.; son, Wilson Watford, Georgiana; brother, Robert Watford, McKenzie; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.