On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Bruce-Corrections Sentence with Coach Page comes from an athletic family. Two brothers(Tony and Daryl) Played football at Austin Peay. One brother(Petey) Played Football at Tennessee Tech. One brother(Gary) Played football At Tennessee Tech. Thank you Bruce

Kurt Page is the new Headmaster at Fort Dale Academy. Page started on June 1.

David Brantley, the previous Headmaster, retired after 20 years of service. Coach Page is a native of Nashville, Tenn.

Coach Page comes from an athletic family. Two of his three brothers, Tony and Daryl, played football at Austin Peay. The third brother played football at Tennessee Tech.

Coach Page graduated from Father Ryan School in 1981. Coach Page grew up a Vandy fan. He was the last signee of the 1981 Vanderbilt Signing Class.

Page was one of three quarterbacks in the class. He played from 1981-84. For his first two years, he split time with Whit Taylor.

In his sophomore year at Vanderbilt, he went 8-4 and played Air Force in the Hall Of Fame Bowl in Birmingham. Air Force won 36-28.

Page started at Quarterback his junior and senior year seasons at Vanderbilt. Page threw for 3,178 yards in 1983. This is #1 for a single season at Vandy.

Page is #6 for career passing yards with 6,233 yards and #5 for career touchdown passes with 35.

He is tied for #10 in single TD passes with 14 in 1984. Page threw six touchdown passes against Alabama. In 1984, he beat Alabama 30-21. Vandy was Alabama’s Homecoming opponent.

Coach Page played one year in the Canadian Football League and decided to go into coaching.

He was a graduate assistant for Jackie Sherrill at Texas A&M from 1986-88. He also coached at West Alabama (Livingston) 1988-89.

Page, then decided to coach on the high school level. Page has coached high school football in the states of Tennessee, Alabama, Texas and Georgia.

Coach Page welcome to Fort Dale Academy and to Greenville.