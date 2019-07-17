Sipper fundraiser slated for August 10

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

A fund raising event for Dianna Grace Sipper has been slated for Aug. 10 at Hank Williams Memorial Park.

Nine year old Grace Sipper is an incredibly gifted martial artist for her age and was ranked fifth in the U.S. last year. She received the honor and has been selected to the 2019 U.S. Martial Arts Team and will be traveling to London England to compete in the International Martial Arts Games October 25 – 28 at the Egham Leisure Center in London.

The U.S Team is required to raise funds for the trip and each member is to raise funds on their own for impending expenses, hence the fund raiser and Grace has a Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com/f/gracee. – usmateam.com.

Full details of the event have not been released yet but live music from many local artists; antique car show, great food and plenty of martial arts demonstrations and something for everybody have been rumored.

Once all the details have been confirmed, it will be announced. Grace could return to Butler County as an International Champion and the Sipper family cordially asks everyone to pencil in Aug. 10 on your calendar. Come out support Grace.

For more information contact Vicki Sipper 334-362-6124.