William Gene Raines, 84, a resident of Georgiana passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.

A Celebration of Life was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11 from Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allen Stephenson officiating.

Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery, Greenville, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana directing arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Raines was preceded in death by his parents, John Matthew and Annie Mae Raines, Sr.; sister: Ann Raines Terry; brother: John M. Raines.

Survivors include: sister, Cecile (Ceil) Deloris Raines Hughes, Burke, Va.; 10 nieces and nephews; and a number of cousins; and his beloved ‘Miss Pris.’

Gene was a graduate of Georgiana High School in 1953. He went on to graduate from Auburn University in 1957. He became a Second Lieutenant in the Army and then served as an Officer in the Alabama National Guard.

From 1970 until his retirement in 1997 Gene worked as the Head Comptroller at Union Camp. Long before GOOGLE there was “Gene”. He had a passion for history and is known as the Historian At-Large of Butler County.

We leave you with this. What was the score of Greenville High School’s first football game during the 1957 season and who was the opponent? Rest in peace Gene. You were loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com