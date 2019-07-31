Derrick Wilton Burgans, 41, a resident of Georgiana, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Neil Kelley officiating. Burial followed in Providence Cemetery, Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: daughter, Riley Burgans, Prattville; father, Wilton Burgans, Georgiana; and sister, Crystal Burgans, Montgomery. Derrick is also survived by a number of cousins.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday, July 26, from 6 -8 p.m.

