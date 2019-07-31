Gary Pope Mularz, 61, of Mobile, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Gary was born March 6, 1958 to Frank and Arthur (Tis) Mularz in Elba, the youngest of four children.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Lidia; daughters, Amanda Mularz (Steven), Katie Mularz, Abigail Mularz; brothers, Frank Anthony Mularz, Jr. (Jane), Ricky Mularz (Kathy), Randy Mularz; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Arthur (Tis) Mularz, and his sisterin-law, Janet Miller Mularz.

Gary was a loving father, husband, brother and friend. Gary graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) with a bachelorʼs degree in business marketing. Following graduation, Gary set up full time residence in Mobile where he raised his three daughters.

Gary loved Auburn football, playing golf, fishing, listening to music and cooking for friends and family – especially boiling crawfish and barbequing. Gary was also passionate about his career and worked in the oil field for more than 30 years -traveling around the world and making lifelong friends along the way.

Funeral services for Gary were held at St. Elizabethʼs Catholic Church in Greenville on Saturday, July 27. Visitation with the family began at 9 a.m. followed by a vigil service at 10 a.m. Gary was laid to rest at Sandy Ridge Cemetery in Sandy Ridge, Ala.

St. Elizabethʼs Catholic Church 407 Walnut Street Greenville, AL, 36037.

