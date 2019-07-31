John Oliver Till, 73, a resident of Braggs, died at his home on Monday, July 22, 2019.

The funeral service was held Thursday, July 25, at 2 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial followed at the Braggs Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Johnny was born in Greenville in 1946. He graduated from Hayneville High School in 1964 and Auburn University in 1969, where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

He married Penny Lang in 1968. Upon the death of his father, Johnny returned home in 1975 to assume the responsibilities of the family farm. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing his guitar for friends and family. Johnny was a member of the Farmersville United Methodist Church.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Jerolene Till.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Penny Lang Till; daughter, Angela Till Barlow (Ken); son, John Daniel Till (Tammy); son, Joshua Marvin Till; grandchildren, Elizabeth Kathryn Barlow, Kenneth Walthal Barlow, III, Zachary Daniel Till, Andrew Oliver Till, and Anna Grace Till; sisters, Jean Till Styles (George) and Denise Till Skipper (Michael).

Flowers will be accepted or donations to the Children’s Hospital of Alabama, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.