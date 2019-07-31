Kiwanis Coaches Corner upcoming

By BRUCE BRANUM

The Fort Dale Academy, Georgiana, Greenville High and McKenzie football programs will gather under one roof Tuesday, Aug. 6 for the annual Coaches Corner event. It is sponsored by the Greenville Kiwanis Club and the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC).

The annual Coaches Corner event will be held at Beeland Park this year and will begin at 11:30 .a.m. The GACOC heads up the organization, ticket reservations, and coordination of coaches and players.

This year the program has been tweaked to make it more of a media day event, including coaches and players. Each coach will have an opportunity to share an overview of the upcoming season and answer a panel of submitted questions.

Players from each school will also be on hand for introductions and to share career highlights. Q94 will be on site for the Q&A portion of the event and guests will have an opportunity to win door prizes from local businesses.

Tickets are available for $10, and include program and meal. For more information or to reserve a spot at this year’s event, contact the GACOC at 334-382-3251. The deadline to reserve a spot is July 31.