On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

I’m sure looking forward to the high school and college football season to start.

This year ‘On Talking Sports with Big C’, at 7:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, I will do a review of SEC games played on the same day and date as this year’s schedule.

An example is the day of the game for this year is the same date. Sept. 7 is on a Saturday like 1957 (Monday); 1968 (Tuesday); 1974 (Wednesday); 1985 (Thursday); 1991 (Friday).

On Thursday’s ‘Talking Bama with Big C’, I will review Alabama’s game and give a preview of the next game with Bama’s record vs next opponent.

A calendar game example is 1957. Alabama’s record on that date and game prediction.

On Wednesday at 7:40 a.m. I will be talking about the 1963 Hayneville Blue Devils. You will be impressed how great this team was.

It was coached by Mac Champion. You can watch the show on Facebook Talking Sports with Big C or listen to it on WGYV 1380 AM.