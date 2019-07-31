Sipper fundraiser venue changes

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

A fund raising event for Dianna Grace Sipper location has been changed to Georgiana’s High School Gymnasium instead of the Hank Williams Memorial Park. Grace Sipper is an incredibly gifted martial artist ranked second in the U.S. last year. She received the honor of beingselected to the 2019 U.S. Martial Arts Team and will be traveling to London England to compete in the International Martial Arts Games October 25th – 28th at the Egham Leisure Center in London.

The U.S Team is required to raise funds for the trip and each member is to raise funds on their own for impending expenses, hence theFund raiser andGrace has a Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com/f/gracee. – usmateam.com

The Sipper family cordially asks everyone to pencil in the tenth of August on your calendar, come outsupport Grace.

For more information on donating contact Mrs. Vicki Sipper (334) 362-6124