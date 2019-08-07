Mrs. Alice Christine Cole, 92, a resident of Forest Home passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, from Shackleville Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Stephenson officiating. Burial followed in Forest Home Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Cole and daughter, Sherry Luckie.

Survivors include: son in Law, Travis Luckie, Forest Home; sister, Belle Peavy, Georgiana; granddaughter, Christy (Dale) Cooper, Eclectic; great granddaughter, Dalee Cooper, Eclectic.

Active Pallbearers were Tommy Thompson, Joey Peavy, John Cole, Robby Cole, Clay Thompson, and Harold Palmer. Honorary Pallbearers were Bobby Cole, Johnny Cole, Jimmy Greene, and Allen Cole.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. until service time.