DANNIE JOE DUKE

Dannie Joe “Fuzz” Duke, 87, a resident of Greenville died Sunday, July 28, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Larry Gaston officiating. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Fuzz was preceded in death by his parents, CB and Lalar Duke; brothers, Clarence Duke, Crandle Duke, Otto Duke, and Shelton Duke; sisters, Clara Bell Moore and Edna Mae Duke.

Survivors include: nephews, O’Neal Moore and Rodney Allen Duke; nieces: Mattie Duke Blackmon, Stephanie Duke Pierce, and Debra Faye (Danny) Scurggs.

Active Pallbearers were Keith Duke, Greg Duke, Rodney Duke, Stephen Barker, Charlie Sexton, and Frankie Schofield. Honorary Pallbearers were Landen Bethel, Brayden Yelder, and Kayden Yelder.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 12 p.m. Tuesday until service time.