John Morris Salter, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

John was born on February 12, 1938 in Georgiana to Emory and Frances Salter. John was a member of Lafitte Baptist Church. He retired after 44 years of service at International Paper Company.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and was an active member in his church. He was also an avid Alabama Fan and a Trump supporter.

He was preceded in death by Imojean H. Salter, his loving wife of 39 years. He is survived by his three children, John M. Salter, Jr. (Dana), Ken Salter, and Julie S. Farmer (Bryan); two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild.

He is also survived by two sisters, Margaret Vickers of Saraland and Emily Joyner of Geneva, Fla.; and one brother, Larry Salter of San Angelo, Texas.

The family received friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Saraland. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Cecil Goff, Kevin Carpenter, Mark Tindle, Scott Parker, Carlton Roach, and Andrew Roach.

Interment was in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Salter’s family would like to thank the staff at Saad’s Inpatient Hospice Facility for their compassionate care of their father, grandfather, and brother.