Louise Covan Nix passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter on July 30, 2109.

She was born in Pine Apple on April 14, 1924. She grew up on a farm in Butler County, Alabama with her beloved parents Claude and Rebecca Covan and siblings, Lucille C. Crysell, Lorraine C. Kogos, Stafford Covan and Ullman (Bud) Covan, all of which preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband, Benton M. Nix.

Louise attended Springhill College and The University of South Alabama. Her passions in life were her family, holidays at her childhood home in Alabama, reading, her Bridge club, and her fellowship at Shirley Hills Baptist Church.

Her proudest achievement was her career with the Air Force Logistics Command – an Aerial and Space Warfare Service Branch of the United States Armed Forces. A pioneer in her field, she retired after 45 years as the Command Expert and Chief of Engineering Data at Warner Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Ga.

She was the first and only female to hold this title. She is survived by her daughters: Lisa N. Brooks and Patricia Nix; her beloved dog Rodney Nix (aka Scruffy); grandson, Spencer Brooks; granddaughter, Billie Brooks; niece Linda Covan Cole (Robert); and nephews Gene Covan (Ada), Carl Covan, Ronald Kogos (Kathy), Gerald Kogos (Kitty), and Don Kogos (Colleen).

Services were held in her hometown of McKenzie at Mount Olive West Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Mentors Project www.mentorsprojectbibb.org/donate or Central Georgia Cares www.gagives.org.organization/Central-Georgia-Cares. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.