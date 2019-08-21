Business ladies of the Camellia City

By Kaitlyn Neese

The Greenville Standard

More on the successful business women of the Camellia City: 365 Fyne Studio and Dreamland Tax Services LLC.

365 Fyne Studio is a newer addition to downtown Greenville, opened by Latoya Cauthen about two years ago. 365 Fyne Studio is a fitness studio located on Commerce Street.

Cauthen’s studio manifested from a vision that recently became reality. Being an entrepreneur was her goal as a little girl.

“There are a lot of things I love about what I do,” Cauthen said, “But if I had to narrow it down it would be helping people and being a part of their life changing journey.”

Natasha Thomas, owner of Dreamland Tax Services LLC., opened her business in 2016.

Thomas wanted to be able to help people by offering her services at a reasonable price in the community. Her goal is to provide tax services that are affordable for all citizens in the city.

“My favorite thing about my business is my clients, because so far they have all left happy,” said Thomas.

This is the final article of the Ladies in Business series. The women of the Camellia City have not only brought us successful business, but they brought inspiration.

These women are outstanding role models for the youth in our community. They are a light in our community that will forever shine bright, so thank you to all of the wonderful ladies of the Camellia City.