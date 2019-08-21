Charles Allen Brogden, 62, a resident of Glenwood passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Larry Gaston officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Holiness Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Faye Brogden, Glenwood; sons, Johathan (Amanda) Brogden, McKenzie, and Jessie (Jeannine) Pitts, Pittsboro, N.C.; daughter, Mindy (Shane) Vickery, Georgiana; sisters, Rebecca Chamberlain and Barbara Gunter, both of Georgiana; brothers, James “Bo” Brogden, Larry Brogden, and Robbie Brogden, all of Georgiana, and Kent Brogden, Red Level; grandchildren, Connor Brogden, Katie Brogden, Collin Bass, Kimberlyn Bass, Turner Vickery, Trevor Vickery, Grace Pitts, and June Pitts.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 6 – 8 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.