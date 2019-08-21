Mrs. Gracie Lee Robinson, a resident of Greenville, passed on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at the age of 97.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. from The New Bethel Christian Church, Elder Tommy Means officiating. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery with Hudson Funeral Home staff directing.

She leaves to celebrate her life: her children, Clemon (Eula) Robinson Jr., Gracie Perdue, Edward (Melissa) Robinson Sr. and Arthur Robinson; daughters in law, Mary A. Robinson, Burnadette Robinson and Gloria Robinson; siblings, Mary Alice Crenshaw, Betty (Donald) Crenshaw, Mary Elizabeth (Herman)Payne and Jimmy Brown; she also leaves to cherish a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly.