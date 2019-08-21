Joseph Allen Deason, 32, a resident of McKenzie passed away Monday, Aug. 12, in Pensacola, Fla. Joseph was preceded in death by a son, Pierce Allen.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, from the Flat Rock Chapel Church with Rev. Clifton Morris officiating. Burial followed in Flat Rock Chapel Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: daughter, Abbie Gail Deason, Andalusia; son, Bradley Aiden Deason, Pleasant Home; mother, Debbie Deason, Andalusia; father, Allen Deason, McKenzie; brother, Michael Deason, Andalusia; grandparents, William Earl and Audrey Mae Sexton, Georgiana.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday from 6 – 8 p.m.