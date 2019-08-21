Marvin Eugene Collins “Gene”, 68, a resident of Greenville died at Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Brother Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park.

Visitation was held from 10 – 11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Irene Collins, and son-in-law, John Kevin Paulk.

He is survived by his wife, Janet McNeil Collins of Greenville; children, Jana Collins Paulk and Brandon E. Collins both of Greenville; grandchildren, Halle Collins Paulk and Tealie Katherine Paulk both of Greenville; brothers, Joe Collins (Joan) of Maplesville and Mike Collins of Wetumpka and many nieces and nephews.

