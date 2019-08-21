Mr. William Lee Popwell Jr. passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence in McKenzie. He was 73.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth Lanier Hester of McKenzie; son, William Lee Popwell of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother, Steven Willard Hester of McKenzie; sisters, Ann P. Smitherman of Clanton, Pamela Skipper of Jacksonville, Fla., Kathy Ruth Hester of McKenzie, Lisa Baldwin (Dwayne) of Leeds; and two grandchildren.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mr. William Lee Popwell, Jr. please visit our Sympathy Store