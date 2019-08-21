WILLIAM LEE POPWELL, JR.
Mr. William Lee Popwell Jr. passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence in McKenzie. He was 73.
Survivors include his mother, Ruth Lanier Hester of McKenzie; son, William Lee Popwell of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother, Steven Willard Hester of McKenzie; sisters, Ann P. Smitherman of Clanton, Pamela Skipper of Jacksonville, Fla., Kathy Ruth Hester of McKenzie, Lisa Baldwin (Dwayne) of Leeds; and two grandchildren.
