Mrs. Rilla (Maxine) Bentley (née Bush) passed peacefully at her home in the early hours of Aug. 19, 2019 in Pensacola, Fla. at the age of 80.

Maxine was born on March 25, 1939 in Georgiana to Adell & Otis Bush. She was one of 13 children. She married Alfred (Tot) Bentley in 1956. Over a period of time, the couple welcomed two children into their home, Belinda and Mickey Bentley.

Her children will remember her as a kind, gentle mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals in life. She retired from Kmart after 20 of dedicated service; though her favorite occupation was always being a mother and a “granny”.

She was a generous & loving individual who praised her family with great passion. She will always be remembered as her family’s “biggest fan”. She celebrated them at every turn and was always present in their lives. She enjoyed arts & crafts; and had a talent for capturing the events of her family’s lives in scrapbook form, which will be cherished forever.

Admittedly, she also had an affinity for “Coca-Cola Icees” & her favorite Pepsi cup. She also enjoyed decorating and dressing for all holidays and seasons; her home was always a beautiful sight during holiday seasons.

Maxine is survived in life by her; children, Belinda & Mickey Bentley; siblings, Margaret Braden, Marion Newsome, Pauline Szabo, Brenda Gruenewald, Gene Bush, Wendal Bush; grandchildren, Alicia Bentley, Alexis Bentley, Brett Bentley, Justin Gorum, Ronnie Respondek, Luke Respondek; great grandchildren, Aubree Gorum.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband; Alfred (Tot) Bentley; parents, Adell & Otis Bush; siblings, Ethel Hall, Albert Bush, Ollie Ray Bush, Wilburn Bush, Arthur Bush, W.M. Bush.

Her funeral service was held at Noon on Friday, Aug. 23, at Faith Chapel North in Pensacola, Fla. The family was invited for visitation from 11 am until noon. She was laid to rest with her late husband, Alfred (Tot) Bentley at Barrancas National Cemetery.