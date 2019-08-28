Swann crowned as new Miss Butler County Bicentennial

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Dailyn Swann, a student at Greenville High School, was selected as Miss Butler County Bicentennial Saturday afternoon at the Ritz Theater in downtown Greenville with Katelyn Stinson chosen as first runner-up.

Bendy Cook, principal at Greenville Elementary, organized and served as director of the pageant. She said there were a total of 35 contestants in nine divisions competing in morning and afternoon pageants.

She indicated contestants were asked to collect school supplies as part of the pageant. “In all, over 1,000 items were collected for foster children of Butler County,” said Cook. Savanna Strickland won ‘Spirit of Butler County’ for collecting over 500 supplies.

“I want to sincerely thank the Miss Camellia organization for their help. Without them, I don’t believe it would have been as successful a pageant,” said Cook.

The pageant, according to Cook, was held as a fundraiser for her daughter, Mattie Cook. Mattie will be competing in California during the week of Thanksgiving in the National American Miss pageant in the category of Jr. Preteen.

Other fundraising events will be held on Sept. 7 to help Mattie with her expenses. Both are hunting related and will be held at or near the McLain Voting House on Gravel Hill Road.

There will be a turkey shoot in the morning beginning at 9 a.m. with each shot costing $5. At 12 p.m. there will be a dove shoot in a field nearby. The cost to attend the dove shoot will be $25.