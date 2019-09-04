Mrs. Doris June Pouncey, 82, a resident of Lapine, passed away at her home on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. at Salem Church of Christ with visitation immediately prior from 2 – 3 p.m. Brother Larry Brady officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home will be directed. Burial followed the ceremony at the Salem cemetery.

Mrs. Pouncey was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Joseph Carl Pouncey, her parents, Claudie and Earsie Mae Pouncey, and her sister Audrey “Nell” Petty.

She is survived by her children Margaret Ann (Warren) Foster, Kathy Lee (Kenny) Huett, and Mathew (Jennifer) Pouncey; as well as her grandchildren Donna (Ricky) Jeffcoat, Steven (Candice) Foster, Brittany (Trai) Montgomery, and Adrienne Pouncey; great-grandchildren Adam and Amber Jeffcoat, Logan and Conner Foster, Justin Simon, and Tremain and Micah Montgomery; and siblings Grace Dunn, Edison (Helen) Pouncey, Mildred Dunn, Anderson (Debbie) Pouncey, Jeannette Nichols, Mary (Junior) Lowe, and Martha Gibbons. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other cherished family members.

