Georgiana falls prey to Luverne

BY RAN VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Both Georgiana and Luverne came into this game with first game victories.

The Panthers previously defeated St. Luke’s Episcopal of Mobile 40-14 in a non-conference away game and the Tigers of Luverne defeated Geneva 34-12, also another non-conference road game.

Alas, the Panthers were no match for the 2A Luverne Tigers. The only score the mid county cats could manage was six points before the half.

The defense began to stiffen during the third quarter but gave way and with the final buzzer it was a 41 – 6 victory for the Luverne Tigers.

Costly mistakes with players out of position and missed assignments were very uncharacteristic of the Panther team.

Georgiana travels to Florala to meet the Wildcats this Friday night in a conference 1A match up.

Florala lost Friday’s away non-area game against Cottage Hill Christian Academy of Mobile by a score of 35-20 and are 1 – 1 on the season thus far.