GHS band to play as MHS band

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School (GHS) Tiger “Pride” Marching Band has experienced many “firsts” under the direction of GHS Band Director Brett Johnson.

Now, they are about to take part in another new experience.

On Sept. 27, the GHS band will become the McKenzie High School (MHS) Tiger “Pride” Marching Band!

According to Johnson, this opportunity is one that has been in the works for quite some time.

“This is actually something I’ve been hoping we could pull off for a long time now,” said Johnson. “But with football scheduling and other marching band conflicts, we were never able to pull it off until this year. This year things lined up perfectly! It was a true win-win!”

Johnson explained that the Greenville Tigers have an “off” week on Sept. 27, but the McKenzie Tigers have a home game that evening.

Johnson said the timing felt right, and he worked with MHS Principal Miles Brown to make it a reality.

“In the fall of last year,” explained Johnson, “our symphonic band traveled to McKenzie and performed Disney music for the elementary students there.

“At that time, I floated the idea to Mr. Brown, the principal, about possibly performing in the fall with the marching band. He was very receptive to the idea.”

Johnson said he followed up with Brown over the summer.

“I gave him a call to ask if we were able to pull it off,” Johnson added, “and of course, he welcomed us with open arms!”

Johnson added that the response to his idea to have the GHS band play at McKenzie has been overwhelmingly positive, both from people in Greenville and from people in McKenzie.

“Soon after posting the official announcement on Facebook,” said Johnson, “I was flooded with people from the McKenzie community expressing their excitement for our band performing in their community!”

The GHS band will also perform in McKenzie’s homecoming parade.

When asked why Johnson wanted the GHS band to play at another team’s football game, he cited one of his core beliefs about music and sharing it with the world.

“I’ve always had the philosophy that we’ve been blessed with a wonderful gift of music at GHS!” said Johnson. “So when we have the opportunity to give back to our community, we try to take advantage of it.”

McKenzie will be hosting J. F. Shields that night. Tickets will be available at the game.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and support the McKenzie Tigers!