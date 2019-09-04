On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Greenville and Georgiana opened their season last Friday night.

Both teams were victorious with Greenville narrowly defeating Class 4A, No. 2 ranked, Hillcrest-Evergreen 12-6. Georgiana blasted St. Paul’s of Mobile 40-14.

Greenville traveled to Montgomery on Thursday night. Carver jumped out to 13-0 halftime lead. Greenville made it a game in the second half, but came out on the short end of the stick losing 19-13.

Greenville will play Tallassee for the first home game of the season this Friday night. Greenville is now 1-1 on the season.

Georgiana will host Class 2A Luverne, ranked No. 4. Fort Dale will open this Friday at home vs Lee-Scott, now 0-1 on the season. They lost to No. 4 Chambers Academy 36-7.

McKenzie will host its season opener vs Houston Academy under the Friday night lights.

Alabama’s season opener will kick off against Duke Saturday in Atlanta at 2:30 p.m. on ABC-TV.

At 6:30 p.m. on the same channel, Auburn will play Oregon in Arlington, Texas at Jerry’s World. Troy will face Campbell at 5 p.m. in Troy.

Next week results from this week.