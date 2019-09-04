Ruby Sexton, 86, a resident of Highland Home, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 from Salem Church of Christ with Ministers Larry Brady and Jack Cates officiating. Burial followed in Old Lodge Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Ruby was preceded in death by: her husband, Walter Herbert Sexton; parents, Marvin Webb and Ida Mae Mothershed; siblings, William Ishamel Mothershed, Ida Belle Sims, John Henry Mothershed, Ellen Ruth Beasley, Mary Mulder, and Charles Mothershed.

Survivors include: son, Marvin Sexton, Dallas, Texas; brother, Glenn Mothershed, Greenville.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. Saturday until service time.