William Marvin Tolbert, 74, a resident of Georgiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ricky Crysell officiating. Burial followed in Buckaloo Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing.

Survivors include: daughter, Wanda Gregory, Georgiana; sons, Wendell Tolbert and Royce Tolbert, both of Georgiana; brother, Max Tolbert, McKenzie. Marvin is also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 10 a.m. Friday until service time.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.