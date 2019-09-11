Butler County weekly football wrap-ups

BY SCOTTIE CORLEY

The Greenville Standard

GREENVILLE HIGH SCHOOL BESTS TALLASSEE IN HOME OPENER

The Greenville High School Tigers opened its home season defeating the Tallassee Tigers in a 33-7 conference matchup. Tallassee’s only touchdown coming in the second quarter while Greenville scored consistently throughout the contest putting 13 points on the board in the second quarter, 14 on the board in the third quarter and a finishing with six points in the final quarter of the game. The GHS Tigers are 2-1 for the season and 1-0 for the region. The GHS Tigers look to travel to Valley next weekend for a 5A Region 2 conference matchup against the Rams, who are 1-2 for the season.

MCKENZIE TIGERS WIN ON THE ROAD

The McKenzie High School Tigers traveled to Red Level and bested the Red Level High School Tigers 32-22 in a conference contest. McKenzie put a total of 19 boards on the point in the first quarter, with Red Level answering with seven of its own points. McKenzie continued to steadily to score throughout the match up putting another six points on the board in the second quarter and seven in the third quarter, but going scoreless in the fourth. The Red Level Tigers fought hard putting a total of eight points on the board in the third quarter and seven on the board in the fourth quarter. The McKenzie Tigers now 2-1 for the season will prepare to face Georgiana Panthers in a conference contest. The Panthers are 1-2 for its season.

PANTHER FALL TO FLORALA

The Georgiana Panthers fell to the Florala Wildcats 30-20 in a conference match up. The Panthers went scoreless in the first quarter as the Wildcats put 16 total points on the board; however, the Panthers answered the Wildcats with six points of their own in the second quarter. These were matched by six points from Florala and each would go one to score another eight points respectively in the third quarter. Georgiana was the only team to score in the fourth quarter recording six points on the board. The Panthers will look to improve its 0-1 region ranking in its next match up against the McKenzie Tigers. The Panthers are 1-2 for the season overall while the Tigers are boasting a 2-1 ranking.