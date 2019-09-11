On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Week one of high school football In Butler County was a rough one. 0-4 was the record. That rarely happens. Last week it did.

Fort Dale lost its opener to Lee-Scott 42-24. They hosted NO. 8 Wilcox Academy Friday night.

Greenville lost to Carver 19-13. Trailing 13-0 at the half, Greenville made it interesting with a ‘hail mary’ from the Carver 30 yard line at the end of the game. They hosted region foe Tallassee this past Friday.

Georgiana hosted Class 2A NO. 4 Luverne and lost 41-6. They traveled to Florala this past week.

McKenzie lost a tough scrap with Houston Academy 28-21. They traveled to Red Level this past Friday.

Hopefully, this week will be a lot better for the county Teams.

Alabama blasted Duke 42-3 in their season opener and hosted New Mexico State this past Saturday for the first time at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Auburn led by true freshman quarterback Bo Nix pulled it out with nine seconds left in the game to beat Oregon 27-21. Auburn hosted Tulane at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 this past Saturday.

Troy blasted Campbell.

Week 3 is here.