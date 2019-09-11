Sandra Huggins Heartsill, a resident of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 after an extended illness, surrounded by her loved ones.

Sandra was born Nov. 15, 1938 to Greely and Gladys Huggins. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dale Norris officiating. Burial followed in South Butler Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughters, Jennifer Heartsill and Jessica Heartsill, and brother, Jimmie Huggins.

Survivors include her loving devoted husband of 61 years, Terry Heartsill, Greenville; sons, Rick (Sherri) Heartsill, Deatsville, and Steve (Tonya) Heartsill, Chelsea; grandchildren, Lauren (Thomas) Dowdle, Hoover, Ashley (Jeremy) Downes, Dothan, Evan Heartsill, Chelsea, Jamie Brown, Deatsville, Jason (Trish) Brown, Bessemer; great grandchildren, Monroe Dowdle, Abigal Culpepper, Emma Culpepper, Jonathan Shore, and Joshua Vandortrecht; sisters, Rebecca (Randall) McCarter, McKenzie, and Brenda McIntyre, Evergreen; and sister in law, Mahella Huggins, Eclectic.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana,com.