Butler County weekly football wrap-ups

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Georgiana bests McKenzie

The Georgiana Panthers defeated the McKenzie Tigers 52-21 in a cross-county rivalry conference game. The Tigers scored a total of 7 points in the first quarter, while the Panthers scored 16.

The Tigers answered in the second quarter with 14 additional points; however, the Panthers put another 16 points on the board continuing to hold its lead.

The Tigers would remain scoreless in third and fourth quarters, while the Panthers put an additional eight and then 12 on the board in the third and fourth quarters respectively.

The Panthers will look to face Brantley in an away region competition. Brantley is currently 4-0 for the season and 2-0 in the region. With Georgina’s win over McKenzie, the team rose to 2-2 for the season and 1-1 in the region.

The Tigers will look to face Pleasant Home in an away region competition. Pleasant Home is 1-2 for the season and 1-1 in the region. With its loss against Georgiana, the Tigers are 2-2 for the season and 1-1 in the region.

Fort Dale Eagles fall to MEMA Knights

The Fort Dale Eagles continue a winless season falling 49-3 against the Macon-East Montgomery Academy Knights. The Eagles scored the team’s only three points in the fourth quarter, while the Knights scored consistently through the AISA AAA Region 2 match up.

The Eagles will look to recover in its next match up against Success Unlimited. Success Unlimited is 1-2 for its season and most recently fell 34-6 against Monroe Academy in a conference game.

Greenville loses in close match to Valley

The Greenville Tigers fell to the Valley Rams in a close match up 20-14 in a conference game. The Tigers overall record evens out to 2-2 while the Tigers are 1-1 for its region. With the win, Valley’s record improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 for the region.

The Tigers will host Rehobeth in a conference game for homecoming this Friday. Rehobeth recently won against Beauregard 33-21 and improved its record 2-1 overall and 1-1 for the region.