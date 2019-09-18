Dr. Kevin Elko motivates audience at Greenville High School

Dr. Kevin Elko gave a motivational speech to Greenville High School and Fort Dale Academy student-athletes, city and chamber staff and board members, as well as community and business leaders on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 12. His inspirational message was about attitude, respect, leadership and faith. Elko is a renowned performance consultant, speaker and author. He has consulted with various NFL teams and has authored four books. He has also worked with seven BCS National Championship football teams including University of Miami, L.S.U., University of Alabama and Florida State University. He also helps build winning cultures in the business world. The event was held at the GHS auditorium and was sponsored by Southeast Gas, Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Greenville.

(Bruce Branum | The Standard)