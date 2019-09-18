On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The games of Sept. 13 did not turn out well for the teams in Greenville and for McKenzie.

The Greenville Tigers traveled to Valley and lost 20-14. The Fort Dale Academy Eagles hosted Macon-East Academy and lost 41-7.

The Georgiana Panthers claimed another win against McKenzie in the Battle of South Butler. It was not the shellacking of last year but Georgiana tamed the McKenzie Tigers, 52-21.

Greenville is now 2-2 and will host Rehobeth. It is also homecoming week for Tigers and I’m sure it will be fight.

Fort Dale at 0-3 travels to Sucess Unlimited. Georgiana at 2-2 travels to Brantley. McKenzie is 1-2 and travels to Pleasant Home.

The Greenville-Rehobeth is the game of the week on Q-94. This article was written Saturday morning and I am predicting the Alabama Crimson Tide will score another win this week as they face the South Carolina Gamecocks, 49-14.

Auburn will beat Kent State, 38-7.