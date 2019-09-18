Perry LaDon Huggins, 93, a resident of Montgomery and former resident of Greenville and McKenzie passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Graveside funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at Spring Hill Methodist Cemetery in Greenville with Reverend Angie Long officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Huggins was born on Sept. 2, 1926. He graduated from McKenzie High School and joined the U. S. Navy during World War II. He attended the University of Alabama and Troy University.

He was a life-long member of the United Methodist faith and attended McKenzie United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church of Greenville and Dalraida United Methodist Church in Montgomery.

Mr. Huggins was preceded in death by his parents, Noble and Florell Huggins.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Velma Phelps Huggins; daughter, Donna (Ronnie) Bedsole; son, Van (Lauren) Huggins; grandchildren, Clark Bedsole, Anna Bedsole (Samuel) Vickrey, Molly Bedsole (Jimmy) Weinstock, Hannah Huggins and Addison Huggins; and one great-grandson, Jameson Vickrey.