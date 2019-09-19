Jenkins arrested in theft case

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Greenville Police in a press release on Friday, Sept. 13, issued the following statement: “One of Greenville’s finest was on patrol last Saturday, 9/7/19, and observed a vehicle that seemed out of place at an unoccupied house on South Conecuh Street. The officer pulled into the driveway and approached the house to investigate further.

He then saw a black male carrying a power drill coming from around the residence. The officer confronted the subject and found out that he did not have permission to be on the property by the property owner.

The officer then went to the individuals vehicle and observed several items inside the vehicle, including a pressure washer, assorted tools, window mounted air conditioner unit, and a rifle with ammunition.

The officer detained the individual to investigate further and was able to determine that the majority of the items in the individual’s vehicle were reported stolen earlier from other areas around town or in the county.

One of the items in the individual’s vehicle was taken from outside of the residence on South Conecuh St. as well. A background check of the individual found he was currently out on bond for a similar theft in Greenville just a few days earlier.

The individual identified as Irish Lee Jenkins, a 40 year old black male from Greenville was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property 4th and Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon.

Other charges are pending from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the A.T.F. I would like to commend our officers for another outstanding example of good police work.”