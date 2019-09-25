BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Meet Ms. Brickley Thomas “All Around Cow Girl.” This amazing young lady is a seven-year-old second-grader and daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Seth Thomas, and granddaughter of Doug and Pat Thomas and Jan Black of Greenville.

The title of “All Around Cow Girl” stems from her competition in the Hillside Ranch Horns and Hooves Rodeos.

The Hillside Ranch Horns and Hooves Rodeo is held in Eufaula. It is an eight month series of rodeos in which young Ms. Thomas has placed First in Arena Race, First in Pole Bending, second in Goat Tying, second in Texas Barrels and Third in Barrel Racing.

The points from winning and placing in the individual events earned her the title All Around Cow Girl and the saddle which she poses with in the photo.

Brickley has acquired two buckles, Splint Boots, a Tuf tube Goat String and a Trophy halter to her winnings in individual competition along the way. Her Grandfather Douglas Thomas and father Seth serve as the young lady’s coaches.

The professional Rodeo circuit needs to get ready!