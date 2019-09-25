Baymont goes up in flames

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

It was all hands on deck to fight the fire which erupted at the Baymont by Wyndham Greenville hotel at the Interstate 65 130 mile marker exit this past Wednesday, Sept 18.

The first 911 fire alarm call was issued at approximately 8:47 p.m. and within three minutes the Greenville Fire Department (GFD) was on scene and beginning to fight the blaze as an audience of casual observers grew.

Two other GFD units were called to assist the firefighting effort, along with Butler County Volunteer Fire Departments (VFD) and other emergency personnel that could attend.

In about two hours the fire was well under control and any hotspots left were attended the next day.

Among the fire departments, GFD had three fire trucks and an ambulance, Searcy VFD had a fire truck, and a tanker and Liberty VFD had a fire truck on scene. In all, there were over at least 20 regular and volunteer firefighters at the scene fighting the fire.

The Greenville Water Works also sent personnel to help direct water to the fire hydrants in the immediate area of the Baymont.

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon said, “I am very proud of the Greenville Fire Department’s effort and also the volunteer departments. They did an amazing job controlling and putting out the fire and I really appreciate them.”

The fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshall and the ATF. The ATF was called by the State Fire Marshall and asked to assist in the investigation.