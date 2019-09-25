Bulldogs scold G’ana

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Panthers of Georgiana headed east Friday night to face the Bulldogs of Brantley on David Lowery Field in head to head conference play.

The Panthers were 2 – 2 on the season going in, while the Bulldogs were undefeated at 4 – 0 for this match up.

Brantley drew first blood when they took the game’s opening kickoff for 60 plus yards and a touchdown. Brantley had the cats 21 – 0 with 7:21 left on the clock in the first quarter.

The stunned Panthers could not sustain drives until finally getting a first down with 6:44 remaining in the first quarter.

In second quarter action, Georgiana recovered a fumble, which lit a fire in them. Starting from their own 30 yard line and two plays later, the cats were finally on the board. A successful two point conversion made it 21 – 8.

Georgiana appeared to have new life until the Panther’s kick was returned 68 yards for yet another Bulldog touchdown. The moment was short lived for the Bulldogs when the point after attempt was blocked by Panther’s lineman Zackary Bozeman.

Georgiana’s defense managed to stop Brantley on the next two series. The offense put together another drive and with fifty seconds left in the half got six more points and the half closed 27-14 Brantley.

In the third quarter, the Georgiana defense came out determined and stifled Brantley’s attack while the offence with 8:38 in the third quarter added eight more points, bringing them the closest they’d be all night 27 – 22.

However, Brantley would not be denied putting up another seven. A gritty Panther squad answered yet again with 4:48 left in the third quarter with six more, but couldn’t convert the extra points, and it was 34 – 28 Brantley.

The game slipped away from Georgiana after they became frustrated in an attempt to stop the onslaught of Brantley’s offense, to the point a player was ejected from the game. When the final whistle was blown the score was Brantley 61 – 28.

Georgiana faces an unbeaten Goshen Eagles team in a non-conference game at home this Friday night. The Eagles are coming in with a 4 – 0 record and a 42-16 victory over New Brockton.